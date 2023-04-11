Thowra MLA Inaugurates Road Construction

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, April 10: Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain inaugurated the construction of road from Gamiri Gaon Gudhabil to Dighaliyahula for the year 2022-23 under “Assam Agriculture Commerce and Rural Transformation Project” under Sukanpukhuri Gaon Panchayat of Thowra Constituency on Monday.

The 700 meter long Road with a bill of around Rs 68 lakh. In the inauguration programme Pradip Gogoi, member of Palengi Zilla Parishad, Jugananda Konwar, state executive member of BJP along with other dignitaries were present. The decision was taken to divide the old bridge through the Gudhabil with an amount of Rs 5 lakh of the MLA Area Development Fund and would connect the two roads through Gudhabil.