24 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
type here...

Thowra MLA Inaugurates Road Construction

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, April 10: Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain inaugurated the construction of road from Gamiri Gaon Gudhabil to Dighaliyahula for the year 2022-23 under “Assam Agriculture Commerce and Rural Transformation Project” under Sukanpukhuri Gaon Panchayat of Thowra Constituency on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The 700 meter long Road with a bill of around Rs 68 lakh. In the inauguration programme Pradip Gogoi, member of Palengi Zilla Parishad, Jugananda Konwar, state executive member of BJP along with other dignitaries were present. The decision was taken to divide the old bridge through the Gudhabil with an amount of Rs 5 lakh of the MLA Area Development Fund and would connect the two roads through Gudhabil.

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur Congress Submits Memo To Chief Electoral Officer

The Hills Times - 0