Thowra MLA launches ploughing land programme in Kotiyori constituency



HT Correspondent

DEMOW, June 18: Thowra MLA, Sushanta Borgohain, inaugurated the ‘Ploughing Land’ programme using a tractor in 4 bighas of land under the Deori Autonomous Council in Kotiyori constituency. The programme, which is part of the ‘Development Fund of the Constituency’ through the Agriculture Development Scheme for Farmers, was launched for the year 2023-24. The event took place on Saturday and was attended by Hiranjit Bireswar Deori, executive member of Deori Autonomous Council, along with other members of the council and local farmers.

Career Options In Psychology Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics? 10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow Interesting Wedding Rituals Of North East India Slowest Animals In The World