Three senior UPPL leaders quit party ahead of BTC polls

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Oplus_131072
HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 23: In a major political setback for the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, three senior leaders, including central secretary Boddhadeb Mushahary, resigned from the party on Saturday.

In Kokrajhar, Mushahary, considered a prominent face of the UPPL in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), tendered his resignation to party president Pramod Boro. In his letter, he cited personal problems as the reason for stepping down from the primary membership as well as all organisational assignments.

Mushahary had earlier contested the BTC elections twice from Debargaon constituency against former BTC chief and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) leader Hagrama Mohilary, losing narrowly on both occasions but gaining recognition as a strong grassroots politician.

He had also served as the founder secretary of the UPPL’s Kokrajhar district committee and was chairman of the Debargaon TCLCC under the BTR government since 2020.

In Gossaigaon, Anowar Hussain, a member of the party’s Central Working Committee and former AAMSU central leader, also resigned from the UPPL, citing personal reasons.

Similarly, in Tamulpur, Rafael Daimary, president of the Darrangajuli block committee and a retired school headteacher, stepped down from both his post and the party’s primary membership, citing domestic and technical inconveniences.

The resignations are seen as a setback to the ruling party in the run-up to the BTC elections scheduled for September.

The UPPL has so far announced 18 candidates for the 40-member council, while its main rival BPF has declared 22 and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) three.

The BJP, AGP and Congress are expected to announce their candidates shortly. (With inputs from PTI)

