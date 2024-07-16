31 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
type here...

Traffic regulations eased on National Highway in Kaziranga as flood situation improves

Light motor vehicles and buses are authorized to travel through the Kaziranga section of the national highway under normal conditions, though they are subjected to speed limitations. On the other hand, trucks will only be permitted to travel in a convoy as a safety precaution.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

HT Digital

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 16: The Assam government on Tuesday lifted traffic restrictions in the Kaziranga National Park area due to the improved flood conditions, which were initially implemented to ensure the safety of the animals.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement on micro-blogging site X today stating, “In view of the improvement in the overall flood situation, from today, light motor vehicles and buses will be allowed to move through the Kaziranga section of the national highway normally, subject to speed restrictions.”

Light motor vehicles and buses are authorized to travel through the Kaziranga section of the national highway under normal conditions, though they are subjected to speed limitations. On the other hand, trucks will only be permitted to travel in a convoy as a safety precaution.

- Advertisement -

“However, trucks will be allowed to move only in a convoy”, Sarma added.

Furthermore, close monitoring of truck convoys will be conducted to uphold order and avoid any disturbances.

Currently, the flood waters have gone down, but there is still a migration of wild animals crossing between Kaziranga and the Karbi Anglong hills.

As of July 15, a total of 212 animals have perished as a result of flood-related incidents, while 143 have been successfully rescued.

Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts
Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

B Borooah College granted ‘autonomous’ status by UGC, accredited A++ in...

The Hills Times -
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs 2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts