Traffic regulations eased on National Highway in Kaziranga as flood situation improves

GUWAHATI, July 16: The Assam government on Tuesday lifted traffic restrictions in the Kaziranga National Park area due to the improved flood conditions, which were initially implemented to ensure the safety of the animals.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement on micro-blogging site X today stating, “In view of the improvement in the overall flood situation, from today, light motor vehicles and buses will be allowed to move through the Kaziranga section of the national highway normally, subject to speed restrictions.”

Furthermore, close monitoring of truck convoys will be conducted to uphold order and avoid any disturbances.

Currently, the flood waters have gone down, but there is still a migration of wild animals crossing between Kaziranga and the Karbi Anglong hills.

As of July 15, a total of 212 animals have perished as a result of flood-related incidents, while 143 have been successfully rescued.