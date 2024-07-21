Daytime movement of commercial vehicles allowed in Kaziranga as flood situation improves

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 21: The Golaghat Police on Saturday announced that the state police has authorized the daytime movement of commercial vehicles in the Kaziranga National Park area in view of the improvement of the flood situation.

- Advertisement -

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Golaghat Police stated, “Attention!

New guidelines for the movement of commercial vehicles near Kaziranga National Park to ensure safety of Wildlife & human life.”

Attention!

New guidelines for the movement of commercial vehicles near Kaziranga National Park to ensure safety of Wildlife & human life.@assampolice@DGPAssamPolice@gpsinghips@d_mukherjee_IPS pic.twitter.com/PYgACkTZRH — Golaghat Police (@GolaghatPolice) July 19, 2024

“Entry of commercial trucks are allowed to move in Kaziranga National Park area, without Piloting, in regulated speed from 05:00 AM to 06:00 PM. Commercial trucks are not allowed to enter Kaziranga National Park during the night hours (from 06:00 PM to 05:00 AM),” the order from the Assam Police read.

As per reports, 214 animals have perished in the floods in Kaziranga National Park in Assam, while 155 animals have been successfully rescued.

Following an improvement in the flood situation in the state, restrictions were lifted.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, the administration had enforced limitations on vehicular movement along National Highway 715, which traverses Kaziranga National Park, to safeguard both people and wildlife amidst the floods.