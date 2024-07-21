30 C
Guwahati
Sunday, July 21, 2024
type here...

Daytime movement of commercial vehicles allowed in Kaziranga as flood situation improves

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Golaghat Police stated, "Attention! New guidelines for the movement of commercial vehicles near Kaziranga National Park to ensure safety of Wildlife & human life."

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 21: The Golaghat Police on Saturday announced that the state police has authorized the daytime movement of commercial vehicles in the Kaziranga National Park area in view of the improvement of the flood situation.

- Advertisement -

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Golaghat Police stated, “Attention!
New guidelines for the movement of commercial vehicles near Kaziranga National Park to ensure safety of Wildlife & human life.”

“Entry of commercial trucks are allowed to move in Kaziranga National Park area, without Piloting, in regulated speed from 05:00 AM to 06:00 PM. Commercial trucks are not allowed to enter Kaziranga National Park during the night hours (from 06:00 PM to 05:00 AM),” the order from the Assam Police read.

As per reports, 214 animals have perished in the floods in Kaziranga National Park in Assam, while 155 animals have been successfully rescued.

Following an improvement in the flood situation in the state, restrictions were lifted.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, the administration had enforced limitations on vehicular movement along National Highway 715, which traverses Kaziranga National Park, to safeguard both people and wildlife amidst the floods.

7 Beautiful Indian Birds
7 Beautiful Indian Birds
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India
Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

5 Bangladeshi nationals spotted trying to enter Assam; police escort them...

The Hills Times -
7 Beautiful Indian Birds Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels 9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India