Tragic Elephant Attack Claims Life of Schoolgirl in Assam 

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 24: In a tragic accident on February 24, a teenage schoolgirl died after being killed by a wild elephant in the Dumruguri area of Mainaguri village under the Kachugaon Forest Division of Assam.

- Advertisement -

The deceased identified as, Phungja Musahari, was the daughter of Swapan Musahari. It is said that the elephant attacked Phungja suddenly, giving her no time to flee, and was killed instantly.

The tragic incident is the second elephant attack-related death in the area within the month. On February 13, a similar attack claimed the life of an elderly woman named Satyabati Basumatary in Bonagaon village. These fatalities have added to fears about increasing human-elephant conflict, which has been a chronic problem in Assam.

The increasing instances of elephant attacks have instilled fear and resentment among the population. The locals have consistently expressed concern over the ineffectiveness of measures to avert such unfortunate incidents.

Several have criticized the authorities for not improving security near the villages surrounding Raimona National Park, which is an established hub for elephant movement. The elephants, usually seeking food, frequently enter human habitats, resulting in fatal encounters.

- Advertisement -

As the danger from wild elephants grows, the people are calling on the authorities to act immediately to safeguard the vulnerable communities. The need for preventive measures like enhanced surveillance of elephant movements, the building of barriers, and providing alternative food for the animals to keep them away from villages is in demand.