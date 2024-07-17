34 C
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Train Engine Detaches in Dibrugarh; Passengers Safe

HT Digital

July 17, Wednesday: In a concerning incident on Monday, a train engine detached from its carriages in Dibrugarh, Assam. The incident occurred without causing any injuries, and all passengers on board are reported to be safe.

The detachment happened while the train was in transit, leading to an abrupt halt. Railway officials quickly addressed the situation, ensuring that the passengers were not in any immediate danger.

“The safety of our passengers is our top priority, and we are relieved that no one was harmed during this incident,” stated a railway spokesperson. Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the detachment and to implement measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Passengers experienced a delay as railway personnel worked to reattach the engine and safely resume the journey. The incident has raised concerns about the maintenance and operational protocols of the railway services in the region.

Railway officials have assured the public that a thorough examination of the train and its components will be conducted. They have also pledged to enhance safety measures to ensure the reliability and security of train services in Assam.

The incident serves as a reminder of the critical importance of stringent safety checks and maintenance routines to protect the well-being of passengers. The railway authorities are expected to release a detailed report on their findings and the steps taken to address the issue.

