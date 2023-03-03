HT Bureau

HOJAI , March 02 One day training programme for district morcha and Mandal Morcha Karyakarta of the BJP, West Karbi Anglong District Committee was held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan at Ghilani in West Karbi Anglong on Wednesday. The programme started with the registration of party workers in the morning at 9 am.

- Advertisement -

The president of the BJP, WKADC, Radip Ronghang hoisted the party flag around 9:45 am followed by the lighting of the lamp, Matri Vandana and felicitation of guests.

The first session started with a talk on ‘The history of BJP and its Development’ by the executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Prabhat Chandra Taro. A talk on ‘Organizational Methodology and Conservation and Management’ was given by the president of BJP, WKADC, Radip Ronghang.

Convenor of Social Media, BJP Assam Pradesh, Palash Lahan spoke on the organisation’s strength and role of morchas.

- Advertisement -

In the concluding session MP, Horensing Bey spoke at length about central and state development schemes and its utilisation.

The keynote address was given by the in charge of the Training Cell, BJP, Hojai District Committee, Sar-im Teron.

The training session was attended by BJP’s frontal organisations, i.e., eight morchas- Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha, OBC Morcha, SC Morcha, ST Morcha, Kishan Morcha and Minority Morcha.