Tribute to late popular singer

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Jan 18: Under the patronage of Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM), Demow Town Committee a tribute programme for Rajiv Sadiya, a popular singer was organised in Demow Chariali on Friday evening.

The leaders of Asomiya Yuva Mancha and the local people lit the earthen lamps, candles, and incense sticks in front of the photo of Rajib Sadiya and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul. In the programme Jadav Gogoi, president of Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM), central committee, Jadumoni Kalita, president of Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM), Sivasagar District Committee, AYM, Demow Town Committee leaders and locals were present.