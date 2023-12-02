Two Assam labourers rescued from Uttarakhand tunnel reach home

GUWAHATI, Dec 1: Two labourers from Assam, who were among the 41 workers rescued from Silkyara

tunnel in Uttarakhand, landed here on Friday evening.

They were escorted by Assam government officials and both were in good health condition.

The duo, 40-year-old Ram Prasad Narzary and 35-year-old Sanjay Basumatary, are from Ramfalbil village

in Kokrajhar. They had gone to Uttarakhand in May to work in the under-construction tunnel. The

workers were rescued from the tunnel Tuesday night after a long-drawn operation.

Talking to reporters outside Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here, the duo expressed

happiness on reaching back safely as they proceeded to their homes in Kokrajhar, about 180 km from

here.

Narrating their 17-day ordeal, the workers said initially they were not aware that the exit route was

blocked.

“We realised we were trapped only when we tried to leave. For the first 24 hours, there was no food or

supplies. Later, when a pipe was inserted, we were provided with oxygen, water bottles and food. After

that, we didn’t face any shortages.”

“We chatted among ourselves to pass time. We knew we will be rescued,” the duo said.

A state government official who was deputed to coordinate their return said the two workers

underwent complete medical check-up at AIIMS Rishikesh.

One member from each of their families were sent to the tunnel site by the authorities as rescue

operations were underway. (PTI)