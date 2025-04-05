37.5 C
Guwahati
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Two Suspended ACS Brothers Arrested in Assam’s Biggest Anti-Corruption Crackdown

The arrests were made following a series of early morning raids at their residence in Guwahati around 5:00 AM

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 5: In a major breakthrough in Assam’s fight against corruption, the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Team arrested two suspended Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers—Tanbir Ahmed and Masum Yusuf Ahmed—in connection with a high-profile land scam.

The arrests were made following a series of early morning raids at their residence in Guwahati around 5:00 AM, signaling one of the most significant actions yet under the current anti-corruption drive.

The operation, spearheaded by the Chief Minister’s Special Monitoring Cell, is linked to case numbers 8/2025 and 9/2025. The Ahmed brothers have been accused of abusing their official positions to orchestrate fraudulent land deals and amass illegal wealth while serving in various administrative capacities.

Masum Ahmed, who previously served as the Revenue Circle Officer in Bajali district, was suspended on February 25, 2025, based on preliminary evidence. His brother, Tanbir Ahmed, also faced suspension as the investigation progressed and evidence mounted.

In a parallel operation, the CM Vigilance Team conducted a raid at the Japorigog residence of Reetimoni Das, believed to be a close aide of Tanbir Ahmed. Authorities suspect that Das may have assisted in concealing illicit assets or facilitated dubious land transactions on behalf of the brothers.

Sources from the raids confirmed that key documents, digital records, and other evidence were seized and are currently being analyzed by investigators. These materials are expected to shed more light on the extent of the scam and the network of individuals potentially involved.

The arrests mark a significant step in the Assam government’s ongoing efforts to root out systemic corruption and restore public trust in the civil administration. The probe is still active, with more arrests and disciplinary actions likely as the investigation unfolds.

