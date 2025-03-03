Assam: 30 Kg of Explosives Recovered from Digboi Reserve Forest

30 C
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 3: In a major achievement, security personnel seized about 30 kg of explosives from the Digboi Reserve Forest in Assam’s Tinsukia district. The operation was conducted by the Tinsukia police and the Indian Army together.

As per police accounts, the explosives were buried some nine months ago by Nabajit Asom, a surrendered cadre of the proscribed militant group ULFA-I (United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent).

The place where they were recovered was roughly 500 meters from the Dibru River. The explosives were packed cautiously in eight polythene bags, a tiffin box, and a bucket, suggesting careful concealment.

In the aftermath of the recovery, security personnel have upped search efforts in the region, indicating the possibility of other concealed stockpiles. The authorities are on high alert as they strive to ensure no further danger is left undetected.

Meanwhile, in another significant development, two hardcore ULFA-I cadres surrendered before the police in Tinsukia district on February 29. The surrendered militants were identified as SS Lt Nabojit Asom from Bolaguri in Kumthai, Golaghat, and SS Cpl Niku Asom from Meleng Lohkor village in Teok.

Their surrender marks another step in the government’s ongoing efforts to bring insurgents into the mainstream and weaken ULFA-I’s operations in the region.

The operation was executed by collaborative actions of Assam Police, Military Intelligence, and Assam Rifles.

