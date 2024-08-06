30 C
U.S. Air Force Band Honors Assamese Music with Zubeen Garg’s “Mayabini Raatir Bukut”

The U.S. Air Force Band recently performed Zubeen Garg's Assamese song "Mayabini Raatir Bukut," celebrating cultural ties and musical artistry on a special occasion.

HT Digital

August 6, Tuesday: In a unique celebration of cultural exchange, the U.S. Air Force Band recently performed a stunning orchestration of the Assamese musician Zubeen Garg’s iconic song “Mayabini Raatir Bukut.” This remarkable rendition took place during a momentous occasion, showcasing the universal appeal of Assamese music and its ability to transcend borders.

The performance was met with enthusiastic applause and admiration, highlighting the band’s versatility and appreciation for diverse musical traditions. The choice of “Mayabini Raatir Bukut,” a beloved song by Zubeen Garg, resonated deeply with audiences familiar with Assamese culture, while also introducing new listeners to its melodic richness.

This special performance not only honored Zubeen Garg’s musical contributions but also underscored the importance of cultural diplomacy through music. The U.S. Air Force Band’s rendition demonstrated a heartfelt respect for Assamese heritage and strengthened the cultural ties between the United States and Assam.

Zubeen Garg, a celebrated figure in Assamese music, expressed his gratitude for the tribute, acknowledging the band’s exceptional talent and the honor of having his work performed on such a distinguished platform. The event stands as a testament to the power of music in bridging cultures and fostering mutual respect and appreciation.

