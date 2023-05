HT Bureau

DIPHU, May 12: An unidentified dead body of a man around 40 years old has been found at Sabnagar. The body was lying between Rly post 244 and 245. The deceased is believed to be engaged in railway construction work in Dhansiri area.

The executive magistrate of Diphu has done an inquest over the dead body and sent it to Diphu Medical College and Hospital, Diphu for post mortem. The dead body will be preserved for a period of 72 hours for identification.

