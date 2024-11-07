Union Home Secretary reviews Assam’s law and order, Peace Accords’ progress

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 7: In a visit to Assam, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has chaired a meeting with senior Assam Government officials and the Assam Police to assess the state’s law and order situation and the progress in peace and boundary agreements, the state’s Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Thursday.

During the meeting, Mohan conducted a thorough review of several key peace accords.

The meeting highlighted that 15 clauses of the Karbi Accord, 6 clauses of the ULFA Accord, and 6 clauses of the DNLA Accord have been implemented, with the ongoing work to fulfill remaining commitments.

Union Home Secretary Shri Govind Mohan visited Assam and held a meeting with senior officials of Govt of Assam and @assampolice to assess the law and order situation of the State.



Additionally, rehabilitated former militants are now being reintegrated, supported by policies from both the Central and Assam governments to empower them in creating sustainable livelihoods.

The Assam Police presented updates on state-led campaigns tackling issues such as drug trafficking, child marriage, radicalization, rhino poaching, and corruption, highlighting their achievements in maintaining public order and community security.

The meeting also addressed the fast-tracking of boundary agreements with neighboring Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, with a comprehensive strategy for smoother implementation.

Meanwhile, in a significant step towards sustainable flood management, discussions covered flood diversion strategies using wetlands identified by the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC).

The first phase of wetland projects is underway, with additional initiatives valued at Rs 500 crore set to be launched soon.

Union Home Secretary Mohan, alongside Assam Minister Ranoj Pegu, also met the representatives of several autonomous councils, including BTC, Tiwa, Mising, and Rabha Hasong, to discuss enhanced Central support for meeting regional aspirations.