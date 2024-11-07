24 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 7, 2024
type here...

Union Home Secretary reviews Assam’s law and order, Peace Accords’ progress

The meeting highlighted that 15 clauses of the Karbi Accord, 6 clauses of the ULFA Accord, and 6 clauses of the DNLA Accord have been implemented, with the ongoing work to fulfill remaining commitments.

AssamNortheast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 7: In a visit to Assam, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has chaired a meeting with senior Assam Government officials and the Assam Police to assess the state’s law and order situation and the progress in peace and boundary agreements, the state’s Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

During the meeting, Mohan conducted a thorough review of several key peace accords.

Related Posts:

The meeting highlighted that 15 clauses of the Karbi Accord, 6 clauses of the ULFA Accord, and 6 clauses of the DNLA Accord have been implemented, with the ongoing work to fulfill remaining commitments.

Additionally, rehabilitated former militants are now being reintegrated, supported by policies from both the Central and Assam governments to empower them in creating sustainable livelihoods.

The Assam Police presented updates on state-led campaigns tackling issues such as drug trafficking, child marriage, radicalization, rhino poaching, and corruption, highlighting their achievements in maintaining public order and community security.

- Advertisement -

The meeting also addressed the fast-tracking of boundary agreements with neighboring Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, with a comprehensive strategy for smoother implementation.

Meanwhile, in a significant step towards sustainable flood management, discussions covered flood diversion strategies using wetlands identified by the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC).

The first phase of wetland projects is underway, with additional initiatives valued at Rs 500 crore set to be launched soon.

Union Home Secretary Mohan, alongside Assam Minister Ranoj Pegu, also met the representatives of several autonomous councils, including BTC, Tiwa, Mising, and Rabha Hasong, to discuss enhanced Central support for meeting regional aspirations.

8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Minister Dass inaugurates Jagannath Mahaprabhu Temple in Bangaon

The Hills Times -
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World 10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December 10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter 6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try 10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December