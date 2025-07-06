26.8 C
Guwahati
Sunday, July 6, 2025
type here...

Need digitisation, accountability: Nagaland minister to cooperatives

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

KOHIMA, July 5: Nagaland Minister for Cooperation Jacob Zhimomi on Saturday called for a bold transformation of the cooperative movement in the state, urging people to shed dependency, embrace productivity, and contribute meaningfully.

Addressing a programme on the International Cooperation Day, Zhimomi emphasised that the cooperative sector must emerge as a vital economic pillar.

- Advertisement -

He stressed the need for digitisation, accountability, and performance-driven support, warning that non-performing societies would be deregistered.

Related Posts:

“We don’t want quantity, we want quality,” said Zhimomi, noting that many cooperative societies fail due to a lack of vision, poor business acumen, and unrealistic expectations from the government.

He said Nagaland’s geography, socio-economic fabric, and lifestyle require tailor-made cooperative models, and appealed to the Centre for more dynamic and flexible funding patterns, particularly through institutions like NCDC.

Zhimomi said there was a quick-profit mentality among the Naga youth.

- Advertisement -

“Our youngsters want to be millionaires overnight and blame the government when they fail. Without consistency, hard work, and humility, no business or movement can survive,” he said.

The minister encouraged the use of land as capital, urging citizens to take advantage of the Centre’s startup push through cooperatives in farming, dairy, and food chains.

“Nagaland cannot afford to be left behind in the journey of becoming a developed India,” he said.

“Development cannot be imported. It has to begin from within our homes, our villages, our habits. Let’s not expect 100 per cent from the government. Let us first invest Rs 5 ourselves,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies Akangjongshi said there are 8,028 registered cooperative societies in the state, of which 5,862 are non-functional.

He said the government was in the process of derecognising around 3,000 non-functional cooperatives by October. (PTI)

Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon
8 Reasons Why Monsoon Is The Best Time To Visit Kerala
8 Reasons Why Monsoon Is The Best Time To Visit Kerala

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

06 July, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season 8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India 10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon 10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon 8 Reasons Why Monsoon Is The Best Time To Visit Kerala