Thursday, November 7, 2024
Dibrugarh Univ launches Korean language course in collab with South Korea’s WFC

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu highlighted the university's commitment to expand linguistic and cultural education to meet growing student interest in Korean language and culture.

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 7: In a move to strengthen global cultural education, Dibrugarh University launched a Korean language course in collaboration with the World Fragrant Cooperation (WFC) from South Korea, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Thursday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu highlighted the university’s commitment to expand linguistic and cultural education to meet growing student interest in Korean language and culture.

He wrote, “Dibrugarh University recently welcomed a six-member delegation from the World Fragrant Cooperation (WFC) in South Korea, which played a key role in launching a Korean language course at the university.”

The partnership will provide a variety of educational opportunities and equip students for a globalized environment, with the introduction of the Korean language course serving as a valuable enhancement to the institution’s academic curriculum.

The six-member delegation from WFC, which was instrumental in launching the course, arrived in Dibrugarh to strengthen this partnership.

The delegates included Ven. Jeong Yeo, head of WFC, and senior directors Ven. Do San and Ven. Do Moung, alongside members Hyun-Seung Lee, Soo-An Lee (secretary general of WFC headquarters), and Sejong Ki-Suk Lee (secretary general of WFC Sejong).

Dibrugarh University’s Director of the Office of International Affairs, Prof. Surajit Borkotokey, formally welcomed the WFC delegates.

The Education Minister further expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration, seeing it as a meaningful step toward making Dibrugarh University a hub for global learning and cultural exchange in Assam.

“This partnership supports the university’s mission to provide diverse linguistic and cultural education, catering to the rising interest in Korean language and culture”, Pegu added.

