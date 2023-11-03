Union Minister Rameswar Teli’s convoy meets with road mishap at Jagiroad

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 3: Union Minister Rameswar Teli’s convoy encountered a significant accident at Jagiroad in Assam’s Morigaon district on Friday.

The convoy, composed of seven vehicles, was travelling from Guwahati to Kaziranga. Sources reveal that four vehicles in the convoy collided after striking a barricade on the National Highway at Jagiroad, while the remaining three managed to proceed.

The collision resulted in severe damage to the four vehicles and injuries to four individuals, including a driver.

Those injured, identified as 16th APBN havildar Punaram, Ratul Kumar Deka, Gunajit Bodo and driver Kasem Ali, are currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.