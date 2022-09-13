Universal Brotherhood Day observed in Tezpur

HT Correspondent,

TEZPUR, Sept 12: Universal Brotherhood Day was observed on Sunday at Vivekananda Studies Centre organised by the centre itself existing in the residence campus of noted lawyer and social activist Ananta Goswami in association with Ramkrishna Sevasram to commemorate the historic speech delivered by Indian thinker and spiritualist Swami Vivekananda on September 11, 1893 in Chicago which propagated religious tolerance and harmony.

The event was presided over by Dr. Rathindranath Nath Paul, a retired government officer and long-time associate of the Vivekananda Centre and hosted by Pankaj Barua, publicity convenor, Assam Sahitya Sabha.

At the very outset Dr. Paul lit a lantern at the portrait of Swami Vivekananda and Ranjula Goswami. Joint convener of the Vivekananda Studies Centre, performed the ‘shanti mantra’ and another joint convener of the centre Anant Goswami explained the objectives and activities of Vivekananda Studies Centre in detail.

The program began with the presentation of prizes to the six winners of speech competition organised among college students on the special thoughts and philosophy of Swami Vivekananda.

Attending as the speaker, retired professor of Darrang College and former president of Tezpur Sahitya Sabha, Purneswar Nath spoke about ‘Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago Speech and its relevance today’. He explained the importance of the famous speech with some important quotations and explained why it is very relevant in today’s society.

He said that the thoughts and philosophy of Swami Vivekananda have revived Indian thought and consciousness since the nineteenth century. He said Swami Vivekananda was the pioneer of Indian Renaissance and surprised the entire West with his message of universal brotherhood found in Indian Vedas and Vedanta philosophy.

Vivekananda was inspired by the philosophies of many Western humanist philosophers and the six speeches of the six satras delivered in Chicago were very profound, he added.

Nath said that Indian philosophy is the philosophy of Vivekananda and therefore one must know Vivekananda to know India and to understand the philosophy of India as well.

During the programme, prominent radio artist Durgamoyee Bora and entrepreneur Manoj Kumar Basumatari, who was awarded the Assam Gaurav Award by the Government of Assam were especially felicitated. Durgamoyee Bora received felicitation from noted writer Maya Sarma and renowned educationist Sailaja Kumar Padmapati.

On behalf of the centre, Dr. Bhupen Saikia, president, Tezpur Sahitya Sabha and Aisharya Kakati, noted author and playwright felicitated Manoj Kumar Basumatari in presence of many dignitaries.