Unknown body found hanging in Patthar Kunwari Forest

HT CORRESPONDENT
KHERONI, April 25: A grim discovery was made yesterday in the dense forest of Patthar Kunwari in the Panimur area under Dayangbra police station, Dima Hasao district. At approximately 4 pm, a passerby noticed a body hanging from a tree and promptly alerted the authorities.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ritupal Saikia of Dayangbra police station, along with a team, rushed to the scene. The deceased, an unidentified male estimated to be 40-50 years old and approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, was found suspended by a partially rotten rope. The body was clad in a black shirt and pants. Police estimate the individual had been deceased for 8-10 days.
The body was recovered and transported to Haflong Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination this morning. Authorities are working to identify the deceased and determine the circumstances surrounding the death. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.
HT CORRESPONDENT