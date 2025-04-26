24.6 C
Guwahati
Saturday, April 26, 2025
type here...

Unknown body found hanging in Patthar Kunwari Forest

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT CORRESPONDENT 
KHERONI, April 25: A grim discovery was made yesterday in the dense forest of Patthar Kunwari in the Panimur area under Dayangbra police station, Dima Hasao district. At approximately 4 pm, a passerby noticed a body hanging from a tree and promptly alerted the authorities.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ritupal Saikia of Dayangbra police station, along with a team, rushed to the scene. The deceased, an unidentified male estimated to be 40-50 years old and approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, was found suspended by a partially rotten rope. The body was clad in a black shirt and pants. Police estimate the individual had been deceased for 8-10 days.

The body was recovered and transported to Haflong Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination this morning. Authorities are working to identify the deceased and determine the circumstances surrounding the death. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound
10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound
10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry
10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry

Related Posts:

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tezpur University and CSIR-IGIB ink MoU to Advance Research

The Hills Times -
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover 10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers 10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound 10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry