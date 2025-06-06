32.4 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 6, 2025
type here...

AAPSU Alleges Bias in Commonwealth Trials After Sambo Lapung’s Exclusion Despite National Records

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational image
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

ITANAGAR, JUNE 6: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has raised serious concern over the omission of three-time national record holder Sambo Lapung from India’s weightlifting trials for the forthcoming Commonwealth Games, citing regional discrimination in the choice.

- Advertisement -

Sambo Lapung, a top player in the weightlifting 94kg category, has consistently performed better than his opponents at the national level. He won gold medals at the senior national championships in Chandigarh (2022), Itanagar (2023), and Himachal Pradesh (2024). Such achievements notwithstanding, the Indian Weightlifting Federation decided to overlook him for the trials of the Commonwealth Games.

Related Posts:

Rather, Haryana’s Harshit Sehrawat was chosen, mainly for his silver-medal effort in the Inter-India Railways Championships, where he lifted a total of 335kg. The union pointed out that Lapung had a better record, with a gold-medal lift of 338kg in the 2023 national championships in Itanagar, in which Sehrawat could do only 328kg and earned silver.

In their formal presentation to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, AAPSU averred, “Mr Sambo Lapung has been outperforming Mr Sehrawat consistently in straight competitions. This is not a one-off case but a trend where Mr Lapung has fairly established superior performance.”

The union, which is headed by President Dozi Tana Tara and General Secretary Ritum Tali, feels the incident is an indication of a larger issue of transparency and potential institutional bias among Indian sports selection committees. They emphasized that selections must be purely merit-based and not reliant on regional or institutional loyalties.

- Advertisement -

AAPSU, as the indigenous tribal populations of Arunachal Pradesh, has made the official request for government intervention to reconsider the choice. The union cautioned that such exclusions not only demoralise committed Northeast athletes but also compromise the integrity and merit of national sports institutions.

In a June 5 letter, the union stated, “The unfair exclusion of Mr Lapung, despite his consistent national-level performances, demoralizes athletes from the Northeast and casts doubts over transparency and fairness in the selection process.”

View all stories
Top Litchi-Producing Regions In India
Top Litchi-Producing Regions In India
Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season
Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season
Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer
Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer
15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon
15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon
7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers
7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Flood Situation Worsens: Death Toll Reaches 16, Over 5.6 Lakh...

The Hills Times -
Top Litchi-Producing Regions In India Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer 15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon 7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers