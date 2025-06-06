Assam Flood Situation Worsens: Death Toll Reaches 16, Over 5.6 Lakh Affected

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, JUNE 6: The Assam flood crisis has become deeper, with the number of officially dead fatalities climbing to 16 after two additional deaths were reported in Sribhumi and Hailakandi districts in the Barak Valley. One of the deceased is a young boy, and there is another missing male child in Sonitpur district that adds to the safety concerns, further.

As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 5.6 lakh individuals in 19 districts have been impacted by the current spate of floods. A staggering 1,433 villages are inundated, and over 19,000 hectares of agricultural land have been destroyed, jeopardizing food security and rural incomes in the entire state.

A few of the main rivers are running over the danger mark, further aggravating the flood. Some of these are the Brahmaputra at Dhubri, Burhidihing at Chenimari and Khowang, Kopili at Kampur and Dharamtul, Barak at A.P. Ghat and B.P. Ghat, Dhaleswari at Gharmura, Katakhal at Matizuri, and Kushiyara at Sribhumi.

Sribhumi is still the hardest-hit district, with more than 2.15 lakh individuals affected. Hailakandi comes next with 1.79 lakh individuals affected, with another 80,028 in Cachar and 47,589 in Nagaon also struggling against the devastating impact of the floodwaters.

Relief and rescue efforts are on in full force, with 41,413 individuals huddled in 385 relief camps spread over six flood-hit districts. State and local governments, disaster response forces, and relief personnel work round the clock to provide relief and evacuate those stranded in danger-prone areas.

The floods have also inflicted immense damage on infrastructure and livestock. The authorities have registered 26 cases of road damage, four bridge collapses, and six damaged embankments. More than 4.35 lakh livestock have been hit, and a minimum of 8,692 animals have died as a result of the calamity.

Urban areas are not exempted either. Heavy waterlogging has been detected in Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), and Darrang districts. Seven wards of Kamrup — including Palashbari, Nagarbera, and Hajo — are under water. Neighbourhoods like Santinagar, Kalbari, Rohdhola, and Madhu Pur are also facing critical inundation. Eight wards in Kharupetia in Darrang are under water, and in Kamrup (Metro), locations like Maligaon, Ghoramara, and Anil Nagar are still facing urban flooding.

63 revenue circles, Silchar, Udharbond, Katigorah, and Kampur have been flooded by the floodwaters. Some of the critical villages such as Kalibari, Chaygaon, Dibrugarh West, and Mayong have also suffered considerably, escalating the humanitarian situation.