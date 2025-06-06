Arunachal: Two Insurgents Killed in Border Clash Near Indo-Myanmar Frontier

HT DIGITAL

LONGDING, JUNE 6: In a notable trend along India’s northeast border, border security personnel eliminated two militants during a gun battle with suspected NSCN(K-YA) rebels near the Indo-Myanmar border on June 5. The episode highlights the continuing challenge to Indian troops in securing the permeable and unstable border area.

The encounter took place in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district, when an army patrol team, on the basis of intelligence reports, was attacked by militants who are suspected to have infiltrated from Myanmar. The gunfight that followed continued for several hours as troops fought the militants in the dense forest cover. The surviving militants finally escaped into Myanmar, hiding behind the jungle cover.

The two killed insurgents were later identified as Sgt Major Nyaklung and Lance Corporal Neyung Aung, who were allegedly members of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K-YA) faction. In spite of continuing efforts towards peace with various Naga groups, the NSCN(K-YA) has been active in cross-border operations, posing a steady threat to stability in the region.

Army officials have confirmed ongoing search operations in the region, with increased security being maintained. This encounter is a reminder of the necessity for strong border infrastructure and enhanced cooperation with Myanmar authorities to contain militant activities and infiltration across the international border.

