UPPL conference concludes in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 11: The day-long third triennial conference of the Kokrajhar district committee of UPPL (United People’s Party Liberal) concluded at Kokrajhar ward no.1 near Ambedkar Bhawan behind the Gaurang River in Kokrajhar on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

As part of the programme, president of Kokrajhar district committee of UPPL and MLA, Lawrence Islary hoisted the party flag in the morning. This was followed by paying homage to martyrs by Dr Berlao K Karzee, political adviser to the CEM (BTR).

Rajya Sabha MP and UPPL working president, Rwngwra Narzary inaugurated the delegates session of the conference where several hundreds of delegates and party members participated.

During the delegates’ session, the party thoroughly discussed the party’s strategies to further consolidate the position of UPPL. A number of resolutions were also accepted during the session.

Cabinet minister and founder president of UPPL, Urkhao Gwra Brahma graced the open session of the conference as the special guest.

- Advertisement -

In his speech, Brahma said that the UPPL party and the BTR government have been emphasizing on bringing about sustainable development and welfare since its inception in power across the region. He further said that the UPPL is a people’s party where peoples cutting across communities and languages are rendering services towards the welfare and integration of the citizens.

He added that the BTR government and the state government are committed to work for massive development. “We are stepping up efforts to pave the path for ushering in the environment of peace and tranquility among the communities.

UPPL general secretary (administration), Raju Kumar Narzary said that the UPPL is gaining masses’ support in the entire Bodoland Territorial Region as the BTR government is working relentlessly towards social uplift and development. He also stated that the UPPL-led UPPL-BJP-GSP alliance BTR government so far launched various mission and visions to make healthy uplift of the people in general. He referred to the CEM’s super 50 mission, Bodoland skill development mission, Bodoland pig mission among others, and said that these missions are paving the path for social development in the region.

He also stressed that the UPPL is gaining support from the common people in the region.

- Advertisement -

The meeting was chaired by Lawrence Islary, president of Kokrajhar district committee, UPPL and MLA.

Among the dignitaries present on the occasion included Rajya Sabha MP and UPPL working president, Rwngwra Narzary, UPPL vice president Afjal Haque Sarkar, CEM’s political adviser Dr Berlao K Karzee, BTC VCDC monitoring cell chairman Kamal Choudhury, KMB chairperson Pratibha Brahma, youth UPPL vice president Iraqdao Brahma, media cell secretary Hantigiri Narzary, general secretary of UPPL Farmer’s Cell Amarjit Basumatary, UPPL office secretaries Dimbeswar Upadhyay, Ayub Hussain, and Chinmoi Dey.