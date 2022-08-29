UPPL Reshuffles Youth, Women’s Wing, Minority Cell

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 28: The ruling United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) have reshuffled its youth wing, women’s wing and minority cell of the party in a meeting held at Himalaya Hotel, Chapaguri in Chirang district on Sunday.

The meeting was chaired by UPPL party president and BTR CEM Pramod Boro and participated by senior party leaders including minister, MP, MLAs, MCLAs of the party.

During the meeting, the youth wing of the UPPL party was formed with BTR executive member and senior party leader Dr Nilut Swargiary as president and Mantu Boro and Franchis Toppo as general secretaries.

The women’s wing of the UPPL party was formed with senior party leader and Kokrajhar Municipality Board chairperson, Pratibha Brahma as president and Murshida Begum and Helena Basumatary as general secretaries of the party respectively.

The minority cell was formed with senior party leader Yusuf Ali as president and Nazrul Islam and Abdul Jalil Sheikh as general secretaries respectively.

The UPPL party has discussed thoroughly on the party’s welfare and upliftment affairs across the region. The party resolved several resolutions regarding the holding of the annual conference of the party.