Urpad Beel in Goalpara considered for Conservation Reserve status

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 26: The Assam Forest Department is currently working on declaring Urpad Beel in Goalpara district as a conservation reserve or wildlife sanctuary. This wetland is known for hosting thousands of migratory waterfowl annually and was recently recognized as an Important Bird Area by the Bombay Natural History Society.

Urpad Beel, covering an area of six square kilometers, is situated in Agia, approximately 10 kilometers from Goalpara town along National Highway 37. It is one of the largest natural lakes in Lower Assam and is celebrated for its rich natural resources, including diverse bird species like the adjutant stork, whistling teal, kingfisher, and aquatic plants such as water lilies and water hyacinths.

Sharing the news on social media, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Spreading over 500+ hectares, Urpad Beel is a stunning, must see wetland. We are in the process to declare this a conservation reserve/wildlife sanctuary.”

The move to declare Urpad Beel as a conservation reserve or wildlife sanctuary is aimed at preserving its unique ecosystem and biodiversity.