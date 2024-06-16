29 C
Veteran Congress leader Lukam Tulung passes away

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, June 15: Veteran congress leader and a prominent Tangsa leader, Lukam Tulung has breathed his last at his residence in Kharankong village in Margherita in Tinsukia district.

The 93-year-old Tulung, who passed away on June 12 was the former president of Khumchai gaon panchayat, former president of Khumchai Mandal Congress Committee and vice-president of Margherita Block Congress Committee from 2005 to 2024. He had devoted his whole life to Indian National Congress. He was also a soldier of the Burmese Army and fought in the Second World War from 1939 to 1945.

The Margherita Block Congress Committee family has expressed deep grief over his demise. Tinsukia district Congress committee president Jayanta Kalita, Margherita block Congress committee president Tara Prasad Dehingia, Tinsukia district Congress committee leader Prem Upadhyaya, Margherita block Congress committee members Pushpa Chetry, Chitra Buragohain, Pranjal Chetia, Raju Chetry, Min Bahadur Chetry, Margherita Assembly Youth Congress Committee president Avishek Beldar and many more Congress leaders paid their last tributes before his mortal remains.

His death was also mourned by the Tirap Autonomous District Council Demand Committee, All Assam Tangsa Student Union, All Assam Sema Student Union, All Assam Mech Kachari Student Union, Ledo Malu gaon panchayat village pradhan Tehan Hakun, All Assam Sema Naga Council, Pan Singpho Student Union, All Assam Maan Tai Speaking Student Union and many other organisations of Margherita sub division.

The veteran leader is survived by six daughters, two sons, grandchildren and a host of relatives.

