32 C
Guwahati
Saturday, June 22, 2024
type here...

India to tour South Africa for 4-match T20I series in November

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Johannesburg, Jun 21 (PTI) India will tour South Africa for a short four-match T20I series in November this year, CSA and the BCCI announced in a joint statement on Friday.

As per the itinerary released by Cricket South Africa (CSA), the series will begin on November 8 at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, followed by matches in Gqeberha on November 10, Cenution on December 13 and Johannesburg on November 15.

- Advertisement -

“I would like to thank the BCCI for their continued support to South Africa’s cricket, and world cricket in general,” CSA chairperson Lawson Naidoo said in the statement.

“Any tour by the Indian cricket team to our shores is filled with amazing camaraderie and exciting cricket, and I know our fans will be eagerly awaiting this series which will showcase the exceptional talent from both teams,” he added.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah added: “India and South Africa have always shared a deep and strong bond, one that both nations take great pride in. The Indian Cricket Team has consistently received immense appreciation and love from South African fans, and this sentiment is equally strong among Indian fans towards the South African side.

“I am confident that the upcoming series will once again highlight the on-field cricketing excellence and deliver enthralling, high-intensity contests.”

- Advertisement -

India’s short tour has been accommodated between their home Test series against New Zealand and their tour of Australia for the Border-Gavaskar series.

Best Romantic Places to Visit In Goa In June-July
Best Romantic Places to Visit In Goa In June-July
10 Refreshing Hill Stations To Beat The South Indian Heat
10 Refreshing Hill Stations To Beat The South Indian Heat
8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World
8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides
Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Pat Cummins takes first hat-trick at T20 World Cup 2024

The Hills Times -
Best Romantic Places to Visit In Goa In June-July 10 Refreshing Hill Stations To Beat The South Indian Heat 8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World 7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides