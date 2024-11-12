Victory assured for UPPL’s Nirmal Kumar Brahma, says CEM Pramod Boro

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Nov 11: The election campaign for the by-elections across five assembly constituencies, including the 31 Sidli LAC, concluded on Monday at 5 pm.

The campaign saw various political parties rallying in support of their respective candidates, drawing considerable attention from voters with their programs and outreach strategies.

On the final day of campaigning in Sidli LAC, Pramod Boro, the chief executive member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), along with state cabinet ministers Ashok Singhal, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, MPs Joyanta Basumatary, Rwngwra Narzary, and other leaders of the NDA alliance (BJP, AGP, and UPPL) addressed the public in multiple locations under Sidli LAC. They appealed to voters to support UPPL candidate Nirmal Kumar Brahma, backed by the NDA alliance.

During a press conference held at the Kashikotra Election Steering Office in Chirang, CEM Boro and minister Ashok Singhal stated that people from various communities are supporting and voting for the NDA alliance in these by-elections. They highlighted that since the BTR Peace Accord in 2020, peace and tranquility have prevailed in the region.

CEM Boro emphasised the UPPL-led government’s relentless efforts in the Bodoland region to improve welfare and uplift the people, achieving substantial developmental progress. He remarked on the peace, harmony, and development fostered in BTR after the signing of the Bodo Peace Accord in 2020.

“Under the previous BTC administration led by Hagrama Mohilary, the region was known globally for ethnic clashes, violence, fratricidal killings, and forced displacements. Today, with the UPPL-BJP alliance in power, there is no potential for ethnic conflict,” Boro stated.

“Many were displaced during the conflict and had to live in relief camps under the previous BPF rule. Now, there is no political killing or conflict in BTR under the UPPL-led government,” he added.

Boro highlighted that the peaceful environment in BTR has enabled the successful hosting of national and local events like the Durand Cup, Santosh Trophy, Asian Kho Kho Championship, and the International Knowledge Festival. During the BPF regime, a significant cache of arms and ammunition, previously used to terrorise the public, was recovered, contributing to a drastic reduction in crime rates according to NCRB data.

He noted that the UPPL-BJP government has instilled an unprecedented sense of confidence among the youth: 50 young people cleared the APSC in 2024, compared to 25 in 2023. Under the UN Bodofa Super 50 Mission, 382 young people from underprivileged families received elite coaching to enter top engineering and medical colleges and to prepare for APSC and UPSC exams.

Boro also mentioned that the government has made strides in sustainable development, focusing on peace, progress, and prosperity across the region. “The BTR government has initiated strong measures to protect women and children, with no crimes reported against women,” he stated.

“The women of BTR enjoy a congenial environment under the UPPL-led government,” he added. “Young people have more opportunities for higher education, while women’s empowerment programs, such as the Lakhpati Mohila Achoni, Nijut Moina Achoni, and women’s market facilities, have uplifted the status of women in the region.”

Boro highlighted that all communities now enjoy peace, security, and dignity, while the administration promotes effective communication skills among the youth.

CEM Boro affirmed the UPPL and BTR government’s commitment to holistic development and service for society, contrasting it with the Opposition BPF, which he claimed lacks focus on human welfare. He noted that the Opposition is losing popularity, with many leaders defecting from the BPF.

Boro declared that Nirmal Kumar Brahma’s victory in the Sidli LAC by-election is assured, as citizens from diverse communities have extended full support.