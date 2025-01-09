Vigilance raids Diphu residence of Aswini Kumar Doley over corruption charges

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 8: Sleuths from the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell conducted a raid at the residence of Sivasagar Zila Parishad CEO Aswini Kumar Doley over the charges of corruptions here on Wednesday in Diphu.

- Advertisement -

The raid took place at his residence in Rongbangbong Hemari Inghi village under Ward No. 7 in Diphu town. Vigilance officials arrived around 12:30 PM and continued the raid until 3 PM. However, Doley, his wife Mirmili Derapi, and other family members were not present from the property during the raid operation.

During the three-and-a-half-hour search, the Vigilance team reportedly collected several items, including three family photographs, three bank passbooks, and land-related documents.

This was the third raid by the Vigilance Cell on Doley’s properties. Earlier raids were conducted at his official residence in Sivasagar, his home in Guwahati’s Panjabari, and his ancestral house in Goramukh, Dhemaji, in search of undisclosed assets.

Doley has previously served as the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Rongkhang Development Block in West Karbi Anglong and has held various administrative positions in other districts. Since 2009, he has served as an Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) in Sivasagar and was later transferred to other areas, including the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

- Advertisement -

Doley is the brother of former Congress MLA from Dhemaji, Sumitra Patir. His second wife, Sivani Pegu Doley, is a Range Officer in the Forest Department in Morigaon district.

Local residents stated that the house is known as Mirmili Derapi’s residence and that they have rarely seen Doley. Neighbors also mentioned that the family maintains limited interaction with the community.