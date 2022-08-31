Vijayadashami celebration in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 30: After a four-year gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other inevitable reasons, Vijayadashami will be celebrated here with full grandeur this year.

The annual Vijayadashami celebration, including Ramleela and Ravan Dehan, will be held at Nehru Stadium, Guwahati on October 5, 2022, the organisers said. Founder member and chairman of the organising committee Ram Niranjan Goenka had a strong wish to organise this year’s event in a grand manner, but unfortunately, he left for his heavenly abode in the month of May.

This year, a new committee has been formed with Jai Prakash Goenka as chairman, Sudhir Agarwal as president, Arun Sharma as vice president and Dinesh Manglunia as secretary, and the committee has decided to organise the gala event with added grandeur and fanfare by involving new techniques and innovative ideas.

The committee is going to make this year’s celebrations very special as Assam is currently witnessing ‘Ram Rajya’ in true sense under the able leadership of our dynamic chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the organisers informed.

This year’s programme is wholeheartedly supported by the State Government under the guidance of the chief minister.

Famous actress Nishita Goswami has also consented this year to associate with the event as goodwill ambassador.

All details, developments and information regarding the programme shall be shared by the committee in due course of time. The committee is also making arrangements for accommodating around 25,000 to 30,000 people for witnessing the mega event live at the venue.