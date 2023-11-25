Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra gains momentum in state

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Nov 24: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the successful initiation of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra initiative in the state. In just the first few days, the campaign has made a remarkable impact, benefiting nearly 15,000 individuals through various health services conducted in over 100 camps.

Expressing his contentment, chief minister Sarma stated, “Our entire machinery is geared to ensure the saturation of benefits from the welfare schemes as envisaged by Hon’ble PM. The response in the initial phase has been overwhelming, and we are committed to reaching every corner of the state to create awareness and ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach every eligible citizen.”

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aims to raise awareness about the Central government’s welfare schemes and policies, striving for 100% saturation of flagship government initiatives. Launched on November 15, the campaign has reached over one lakh people across 259 Gram Panchayats nationwide. The grand launch took place in Khunti, Jharkhand, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the campaign, emphasizing its significance for the welfare of the citizens.