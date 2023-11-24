22 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 24, 2023
type here...

Assam: Nearly 15,000 people avail health services in over 100 camps under Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in state

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 24 shared information about nearly 15,000 people availing various health services in over 100 camps in state.

- Advertisement -

Taking to platform X, CM Sarma wrote, “#ViksitBharatSankalpYatra has began on a stupendous note in Assam. In the first few days alone, close to 15,000 people availed various health services in over 100 camps. Our entire machinery is geared to ensure saturation of benefits of the welfare schemes as envisaged by Hon’ble PM”.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a nationwide campaign to raise awareness through outreach activities to achieve saturation of schemes of the Government of India, across the country, covering all tribal, rural and urban areas with the objectives to reach out to the vulnerable sections of people who are eligible under various schemes, but have not availed of the benefits so far, dissemination of information and generation awareness about schemes, learning from the citizens by interaction with beneficiaries of government schemes through their personal stories and experience sharing

 

10 Most Beautiful Fishes In The World
10 Most Beautiful Fishes In The World
10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip
10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip
Most Beautiful Trees in the World
Most Beautiful Trees in the World
Most Expensive Spices In The World
Most Expensive Spices In The World
Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat
Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh booked for disrespecting WC trophy

The Hills Times - 0
10 Most Beautiful Fishes In The World 10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip Most Beautiful Trees in the World Most Expensive Spices In The World Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat