Assam: Nearly 15,000 people avail health services in over 100 camps under Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in state

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 24 shared information about nearly 15,000 people availing various health services in over 100 camps in state.

Taking to platform X, CM Sarma wrote, “#ViksitBharatSankalpYatra has began on a stupendous note in Assam. In the first few days alone, close to 15,000 people availed various health services in over 100 camps. Our entire machinery is geared to ensure saturation of benefits of the welfare schemes as envisaged by Hon’ble PM”.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a nationwide campaign to raise awareness through outreach activities to achieve saturation of schemes of the Government of India, across the country, covering all tribal, rural and urban areas with the objectives to reach out to the vulnerable sections of people who are eligible under various schemes, but have not availed of the benefits so far, dissemination of information and generation awareness about schemes, learning from the citizens by interaction with beneficiaries of government schemes through their personal stories and experience sharing