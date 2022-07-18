Vineet Bagaria Case Accused’s Sister In Dibrugarh Police Net

Accused forced woman to sell her kidney

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, July 17: Dibrugarh police on Saturday arrested Saira Begum, the sister of Baidullah Khan, one of the three accused of the animal rights activist Vineet Bagaria suicide case.

Saira Begum was arrested in connection to a case wherein she allegedly extorted money from a woman, forcing the latter to sell one of her kidneys.

It is learnt that a woman from Dibrugarh identified as Meenu Begum had borrowed money from Baidullah’s father Abdula Khan, who is a private money lender.

However, when she could not pay back the amount, Saira allegedly threatened Meenu and her family with dire consequences and even physically assaulted them.

With no options left, Meenu Begum sold one of her kidneys to clear the debt. According to Meenu Begum she borrowed a sum of Rs 1 lakh from Abdula Khan at an exorbitant interest rate. She alleged that she was told that the due amount had touched Rs 3.5 lakh and she was asked to pay back the sum.

As stated by Meenu, her family had approached the Dibrugarh police for help in 2020 but no action was taken by the authorities back then. However, Dibrugarh SP Shwetank Mishra has denied receiving any such FIR.

On the basis of a FIR filed by Minu Begum on Saturday, Dibrugarh police arrested Saira Begum and booked her under sections 341/387/294/506/34 IPC r/w section 14(z) Assam Micro Finance Institution (Regulation of Money Lending) Act, 2020 r/w section 19 (d) of the Transplantation of the Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994.

It may be mentioned that the Dibrugarh district administration had recently demolished Baidullah Khan’s Dibrugarh residence terming it illegal and unauthorised.