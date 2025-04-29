25.1 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
type here...

‘Andaz Apna Apna’ earns` 1.2 crore in three days of re-release

Entertainment
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, April 28: “Andaz Apna Apna”, starring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, has collected ` 1.2 crore at the domestic box office during the opening weekend of its re-release.

Also featuring Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor, the 1994 cult comedy hit the screens once again on April 25.

- Advertisement -

According to distributors, the response from the audience for the re-release of “Andaz Apna Apna” has been “fantastic”. “People have made watching the film into an event where they are mouthing the dialogues with the actors on screen and singing as the songs play, the enthusiasm is contagious. We have increased the number of shows on Saturday after the good response on Friday,” said Devang Sampat, managing director of Cinepolis India, in a statement.

Related Posts:

The movie earned ` 25.75 lakh at the box office on day one of re-release, followed by ` 45.50 lakh on day two and ` 51.25 lakh on day three, according to a press note issued by distributors.
Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and presented by Vinay Pictures, “Andaz Apna Apna” featured Aamir and Salman as Amar and Prem as two gold diggers who attempt to woo an heiress called Raveena to access her father’s wealth. The film was initially unsuccessful at the box office during its original release but gained cult status over the years after repeat views of television, with hilarious dialogues such as “Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai”, “Crime Master Gogo, Mogambo ka Bhatija”, and “Do dost ek cup mein chai piyenge” only becoming more popular through memes and reels in the age of social media. (PTI)

10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape
10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape
10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings
10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

29 April, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape 10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings 5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover 10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers