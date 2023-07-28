FIR tampering case in Dalgaon: Victim files complaint with DGP

- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DALGAON, July 27: A shocking case of FIR tampering has come to light in Dalgaon, Darrang district. The incident revolves around a longstanding land dispute between two groups in the area of No. 1/2 Baruajhar under Dalgaon police station. On June 30, a quarrel erupted between the groups when the victim, a woman, went to the disputed land. During the altercation, accused Jumar Ali allegedly made obscene gestures towards the victim, named Muslima. Subsequently, Jumar Ali and several others assaulted the woman and even disrobed her in the presence of her four-year-old child. When Muslima’s husband, Safiqul, rushed to her aid upon hearing her cries for help, he was attacked with a household knife and sustained severe injuries. He was later admitted to Mangaldai Civil Hospital for treatment.

In the aftermath of the incident, Safiqul’s father, Sheikh Abdullah, attempted to register an FIR against the assault and molestation at Dalgaon police station on July 1. However, the in-charge of the station, Manoranjan Gogoi, allegedly refused to register the FIR and turned him away. Faced with this obstruction, the victim woman decided to file an FIR on the e-FIR portal, resulting in Case No. 263/23 being registered on July 5. To her dismay, upon inquiring about the case at the district court, she discovered that a different FIR was submitted instead of her online complaint. The original FIR that was initially rejected by Dalgaon police appeared in the court records.

Outraged by the apparent tampering of the FIR, the victim woman lodged a complaint with the director general of police (DGP), seeking justice. The incident has caused concern and a sense of urgency at Dalgaon police station, and the matter has been brought to the attention of the superintendent of police, Darrang. Authorities are now investigating the case of FIR tampering to ensure a fair and transparent resolution.