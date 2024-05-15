Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Siksha Valley shines in matric and HS exam

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, May 14: The Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) in Dibrugarh has performed well students in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII and Class X examinations.

The results, declared on Monday, reflect the diligent efforts and academic excellence demonstrated by the students of VKV. They have exhibited exceptional resilience and determination, resulting in remarkable achievements.

In Class X out of 68 students 11 students scored above 90% from the Vidyalaya. Paramita Kotoky was the topper scoring 95.40 per cent marks.

Among the Class X students Pankita Sharma scored the highest with 93 marks in basic mathematics, Riya Devi with 98 in mathematics standard, 100 in Assamese and 97 in English, Siddharth Baruah with 94 in science, Akangshya Dey with 98 in information technology, Tanisha Saha with 94 in Hindi and Paramita Kotoky and Kasturva Deka with 96 in social science.

In Class XII, out of the total 122 students, 57 students were in science stream, 42 students from commerce and 23 in arts. The highest percentage scorer in science is Jyotishka P. Lahkar with 97.60 per cent, Pushkar Agarwal with 94.40 per cent in commerce and Kritika Sharma with 93.20 per cent in arts stream.

Among the Class XII students, Agnish Phukan and Nang Sneha Mungkhung scored the highest in English with 98 marks, Kritika Sharma scored 91 in history and 96 in political science, Pushkar Agarwal scored 96 in business studies and 95 in mathematics, Shreyashi Mazumder scored 98 in accountancy and 95 in mathematics, Gaurav Das scored 98 in Inf. practices, Bhargav Pratim Bhattacharjee scored 97 in physical education, Jyotishka P. Lahkar scored 97 in physical education, 97 in physics, 99 in chemistry and 99 in biology, Darpan Dalmia 95 in economics and Amrita Priyadarshini Dutta 95 in geography.

On the other hand, the Shiksha Valley School proudly celebrated the exceptional achievements of its second batch of class 12 students in the recent CBSE final exams, boasting a remarkable 100 per cent pass percentage.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to these diligent students, whose success stands as a testament to our unwavering dedication to academic excellence,” stated SVS in a statement.

In the humanities stream, Anuja Bezbora shone with an outstanding score of 99 per cent, underscoring her exceptional performance across various subjects. Her remarkable achievement underscores the effectiveness of the school’s comprehensive arts program, which fosters a holistic understanding of the subject matter.

Meanwhile, in the commerce stream, Maanvi Jain demonstrated mastery with an impressive 98 per cent, showcasing her deep comprehension of the commerce curriculum. Her success reflects the strength of our robust commerce programme, which empowers students with the skills and knowledge vital for success in the field.

In the science stream, Shlok Agarwal, Mindum Apum, and Ayumi Baruwa achieve an outstanding score of 96 per cent, a testament to their unwavering diligence and perseverance throughout their academic journey.

Special recognition was accorded to Anuja Bezbora, Maanvi Jain, and Aniket Saraf for scoring cent percent marks in psychology, accountancy and business studies respectively. Their remarkable accomplishments in these challenging subjects are a testament to their dedication and hard work.

Of the 65 students who appeared for the AISSCE 2024 Exam, an impressive 20 students scored above 90 per cent marks, further highlighting the academic prowess of our student body.