Water connection scheme base laid

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 25: Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly and Bokajan MLA, Numal Momin laid the foundation stone for a pipe water supply scheme under Jal Jivan Mission (JJM) at Sarbura Engti village under Duar Bagori MAC constituency in Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday.

Under the scheme nearly 1072 families of 10 villages under Duarbagori MAC constituency will be benefited. A local committee will maintain the JJM. The amount for the project is Rs 8 crore and will benefit 1072 families.

The beneficiary 10 villages are Sarbura Rongpi, Kangdir Teron, Malasi, Sarsing Terang, Bijuli, Haitha Tokbi, Taradong Hanse Zone II, Ruipi Langso, Angjok Tokbi and Langtuk Rongphar.

 

