27 C
Guwahati
Friday, April 28, 2023
type here...

‘Water of Sivasagar Borpukhuri not polluted’

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent
SIVASAGAR, April 27: The death of about 20 domestic ducks in historic Sivasagar Borpukhuri has created panic among the people here perceiving that its water has turned to be highly polluted.

“The exact cause of death of the ducks has not been ascertained as the bodies were all decomposed and could not be examined properly,” veterinary officer Dr Prince Boro told this correspondent on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

However, samples have been sent for post-mortem and the report is awaited.  Meanwhile, the Pollution Control Board officials here said that the DO (dissolved oxygen) and pH level of the water was found to be normal in regular examination and there has been no report of death of aquatic life including the fish of the pond.

The district administration needs to prevent the people living around the historic Borpukhuri from leaving domestic ducks in the pond, the number of which is increasing day by day.

Deadliest Roads in the World
Deadliest Roads in the World
India’s Best Places To Visit In April For Honeymoon
India’s Best Places To Visit In April For Honeymoon
UNESCO World Heritage Sites In India
UNESCO World Heritage Sites In India
LGBTQA+ Friendly Countries
LGBTQA+ Friendly Countries
Oldest university in India
Oldest university in India
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Avishek Beldar wins president post of Margherita Assembly Youth Congress Committee

The Hills Times - 0
Deadliest Roads in the World India’s Best Places To Visit In April For Honeymoon UNESCO World Heritage Sites In India LGBTQA+ Friendly Countries Oldest university in India