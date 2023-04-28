‘Water of Sivasagar Borpukhuri not polluted’

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, April 27: The death of about 20 domestic ducks in historic Sivasagar Borpukhuri has created panic among the people here perceiving that its water has turned to be highly polluted.

“The exact cause of death of the ducks has not been ascertained as the bodies were all decomposed and could not be examined properly,” veterinary officer Dr Prince Boro told this correspondent on Thursday.

However, samples have been sent for post-mortem and the report is awaited. Meanwhile, the Pollution Control Board officials here said that the DO (dissolved oxygen) and pH level of the water was found to be normal in regular examination and there has been no report of death of aquatic life including the fish of the pond.

The district administration needs to prevent the people living around the historic Borpukhuri from leaving domestic ducks in the pond, the number of which is increasing day by day.