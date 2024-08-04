Weekly market comes up at Bokajan

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Aug 3: A weekly market has been set up at Sot Recho village in Bokajan to serve the needs of the surrounding villagers and also to let them sell their produce.

The new weekly market will enable the people of Bokajan and Sukhanjan to get their essential needs nearby easily. The weekly market falls on every Saturday.

The weekly market was inaugurated by the executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Surjya Rongphar in the presence of the president of Sot Recho Market Committee, Tinku Kro; secretary of Sot Recho Market Committee, Raju Engleng; chairman of Bokajan Education Board, Sardili Bey; village headman of Sot Recho village, Anand Kiling; prominent social worker, Jivan Chandra Pathak and others.