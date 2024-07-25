Woman Critically Injured After Being Run Over by Train in Guwahati

HT Digital

July 25, Thursday: A tragic incident occurred in Guwahati today when a woman was critically injured after being run over by a train. The accident took place around noon at a railway crossing near the city’s central area.

- Advertisement -

Emergency services rushed to the scene shortly after the accident was reported. The woman, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, was found in a critical condition and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Preliminary reports suggest that the woman may have been crossing the tracks when the train approached. The exact circumstances leading to the accident are still under investigation by railway authorities and local police. Witnesses at the scene reported that the woman appeared to be in a state of distress before the incident, though details remain unclear.

Railway officials have expressed their condolences and are working to understand how such an incident occurred. They are reviewing safety protocols at the crossing and cooperating with investigators to prevent similar accidents in the future.

Local residents have expressed concern over the safety measures at railway crossings, calling for better signage and barriers to prevent such tragic incidents. “It’s heartbreaking to see such accidents happen. We need more effective safety measures to protect people crossing railway tracks,” said a local resident.

- Advertisement -

The railway authorities have assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the accident and take necessary actions to enhance safety. Meanwhile, the injured woman remains in critical condition, and her family has been informed of the incident.

As the investigation continues, officials are urging the public to exercise caution around railway crossings and to adhere to safety guidelines to prevent such accidents.