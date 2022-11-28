16 C
Guwahati
Monday, November 28, 2022
type here...

Woman dies after being hit by truck

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

 

- Advertisement -

GOSSAIGAON, Nov 27: In a tragic road incident at NH-31(C) at Padmabil in Gossaigaon, one Jiyasree Basumatary (21) of Jajlaigaon village under Gossaigaon sub-division sustained serious injuries and eventually passed away on Sunday afternoon.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased was heading towards her home and while she was crossing the road, one truck bearing registration number UP-21CT-9796 knocked her down as a result of which she received serious head injuries.

On receiving the information, police personnel from Gossaigaon police station reached the spot and took her to RNB Civil Hospital Gossaigaon but the doctor declared her dead.

Later on, police seized the container along with the driver and handyman and brought it to Gossaigaon police station for further investigation.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Kuki-Chin refugees continue to flee violence in Bangladesh hills

The Hills Times - 0