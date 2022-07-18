Workshop On Anchoring Inaugurated In Tezpur

HT Correspondent

Tezpur, July 17: A 9-day anchoring workshop organised in memory of Professor Hemanta Kumar Barua was inaugurated on Saturday at the auditorium of Tezpur Government Higher Secondary School. The workshop organised by the Hemanta Kumar Barua Memorial Society of Tezpur was inaugurated by Dr. Bhupen Saikia, noted author and president of Tezpur Sahitya Sabha. He also inaugurated a book entitled ‘Anchoringor Prathamik Gyan’ (Basic knowledge of Anchoring) authored by journalist Raj Kumar Mahanta.

In his inaugural address, Dr. Saikia elaborated the meaning of the word anchor, its style, etc. and said that ‘anchor’ means the anchor of a ship. The anchor is able to hold an event beautifully and firmly like an anchor holding a large ship to the seaside and it is a remarkable step to organise such a workshop on an important topic for the first time in Tezpur, he added.

Being attended as chief guest in the programme Purneswar Nath, retired professor of Darrang College and former Tezpur Sahitya Sabha president said that to become a successful anchor one should understand the character of the sutradhar who conducts a bhaona. During his speech he urged the trainees to watch the BBC News anchor’s program and follow the role of the anchor in the Nobel Prize awards ceremony.

Pankaj Barua, publicity convenor, Asom Sahitya Sabha, Santanu Barua, secretary, Asomiya Bhaxa Unnoti Sadhini Sabha, Merumithu Kataki, journalist, Dilip Kumar Kakati, cultural activist and Nila Knta Sarma, vice principal of Tezpur Government Higher Secondary School participated as resource persons in the programme. At the very outset tribute was paid to Hemanta Kumar Barua with lighting a lantern at the portrait by Dr. Bhupen Saikia along with Himadri Baruah, wife of Hemant Kumar Baruah and Birendra Kumar Bora, president, Hemanta Kumar Barua Smriti Raksha Samiti.

The programme attended by many dignitaries including Smriti Raksha Samiti secretary Satyadev Sarma, Tarun Asom Sangha president Rabindra Nath Sharma, noted columnist Nabin Chandra Lahkar and Tezpur Sahitya Sabha secretary Debabrat Sarma, noted director and actor Bhupen Sharma was hosted by Pallab Bhattacharyya, assistant general secretary of the organising committee.