Workshop On Child Marriage In Tezpur University Today

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, April 9: The Centre for Inclusive Development, Tezpur University, is going to organise a one-day workshop on “Child Marriage: A Curse On the Health and Wellbeing of Victims” in consonance with the United Nations set Sustainable Development Goal No. 3, i.e., “Good Health and Wellbeing”, on April 10 (Monday) at Council Hall of the Tezpur University.

Managing trustee of ‘Sneha Bandhan’, Guwahati, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, will attend the occasion as the chief guest and Dr Nina Athale, an eminent child protection consultant, Mumbai; Dr Bhuban C. Barooah, dean, Royal School of Law and Administration, Royal Global University, Guwahati; and Dr Siddeswara Linganna, faculty, LGBRIMH, Tezpur, will participate as resource persons in the workshop. The vice chancellor of Tezpur University Prof Shambhu Nath Singh will inaugurate the Workshop.

The participants comprise government employees including those of the social welfare departments, advocates, school teachers, NGO members,
students etc.

