Workshop on enhancing English communication skills for employability at Assam Women’s University

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Oct 31: The Department of English at Assam Women’s University, in collaboration with the Regional Institute of English, North-East (RIENE), organized a workshop titled “Strategic Communication in English: A Roadmap Towards Employability” on October 31, 2023. The event commenced with the recitation of the National Unity Day pledge, in conjunction with the National Unity Day celebrations.

Dr Prashanta Puzari, Head of the Department of English and the Workshop Coordinator, extended the welcoming address. Tapan Kumar Gohain, ACS, the University’s Registrar, elucidated the importance of National Unity Day. Prof. Ajanta Borgohain Rajkonwar, the Honorable Vice-Chancellor of Assam Women’s University, emphasized the critical role of communication skills in fostering employability among students in her address.

The occasion also saw the unveiling of the inaugural issue of the peer-reviewed research journal, “The English Scholar.” Dr Jayanta Madhab Dutta, Director of RIENE, provided insights into the journal and the institute’s objectives.

Noteworthy participation came from Dr Protim Sharma, Head of the English Department at Dikhowmukh College, renowned for expertise in English communication. Dr Sharma served as the Resource Person for the workshop, contributing valuable insights to enhance communication skills for professional opportunities.