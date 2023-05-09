30 C
Workshop on Land Records and Surveys held in Kokrajhar

By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, MAY 8: A one-day workshop of circle officers, circle officers (A), supervisor Kanongos and lot mandals on challenges of land revenue administration in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and way of forward was held at Bodofa Cultural Complex, Chandamari on Monday in Kokrajhar.

Officials from department of Land Records and Surveys of BTC including circle officers, supervisor Kanongos and

lot mandals participated the workshop which was organised by directorate of Land Records and Surveys of Bodoland Territorial Council.

The workshop has emphasised for bringing training & capacity building up and properly implementation and activities carried out of the Land Records and Surveys department of  BTC government.

BTC executive member Ranjit Basumatary said that the Land Records and Surveys department of BTC has initiated to organise the workshop involving all officials of the department to make healthy activities and welfare activities in the region.

Chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro while attending the workshop has opined for building up an integrated and deep communication among the citizens across the Bodoland Territorial Region.

He said that the workshop discussed thoroughly over the strengthening of the public service delivery regarding the land related citizens centric services in the land records and surveys department of BTC.

Boro has urged the circle officers and employees of the concern department officials to render services for building up humanity welfare while discharging their duties and responsibilities in the departmental activities of BTC government.

Among others, MLA Lawrence Islary, BTC Secretary Naren Chandra Basumatary were present in the event.

