Workshop on Vermicomposting held in Diphu

DIPHU, March 23: As part of the Environment Education Programme (EEP) under Mission LiFE of Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC), Jakve Asong – NGO, the district nodal agency for implementation of Mission LiFE has organised a workshop on vermicomposting and organic farming to school students at Regional Agriculture Research Centre of Assam Agricultural University, here on Thursday.

The workshop was organised under ‘A week for life campaign’ of Mission LiFE by the ministry of environment, forests and climate change.

Participating in the workshop were students of Rongnihang ME School and Sunrise Academy along with teachers. Inaugurating the workshop the chief scientist of the Regional Agriculture Research Centre, Dr K Dayamoy Singha told students that there has been quantity in the production of agricultural products with the use of fertilisers. But due to the high use of fertilisers the fertility of the soil is lost. To mitigate the effects of fertilizers safer options like vermicompost are used in farming.

The resource person, junior scientist, Regional Agriculture Research Centre, Dr Rashmi Baruah explained to the students what vermicompst is, its use in farming and improving soil fertility.

Dr Baruah took the students to the backyard of the university and explained to them how vermicompost is prepared by mixing together waste and decomposing materials and cow dung. Worms are released to feed on the waste for decomposition.

Coordinator of Eco Club, Ronardson Bey said Jakve Asong NGO is the district Nodal Agency for implementing Mission LiFE. The purpose of Mission LiFE is to propagate a healthy and sustainable way of living based on traditions and values of conservation of forests and the environment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched Mission LiFE with a purpose to protect the environment. In Assam, Mission LiFE is implemented by ASTEC.