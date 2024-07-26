29 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 26, 2024
World Bank to provide assistance to improve school education in Assam

AssamInternational
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 26: The World Bank is set to collaborate with Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) on a project called “Supporting School Education in Assam” aimed at cultivating a group of model schools through the implementation of structural reforms outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Chief Minister’s Office announced on Friday.

The decision was made during a three-day meeting convened from July 23 to 25 at the Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) office in Kahilipara. Dr. Om Prakash, the mission director of SSA, presided over the meeting alongside other officials from Samagra Shiksha, Assam.

The meeting focused on exchanging ideas and tactics to enhance the educational system in Assam, with a particular emphasis on early childhood education, student achievement, teacher training, adolescent welfare, data handling, governance, and environmental protection.

Additionally, the project is expected to make a substantial contribution to the evidence-based management of public schools, turning them into welcoming educational hubs that promote the development of life skills for students and the professional advancement of teachers.

Furthermore, the key expected results of this project will encompass the enhancement of the school environment, the presence of well-trained teachers, improved preparedness for school, better educational achievements, heightened interest in the field of science, effective crisis management, eradication of malnutrition, community engagement, and reforms in governance.

The project aims improve these areas to bring about a lasting and significant change in the school education system of Assam, with the collaboration of all education stakeholders in the state.

