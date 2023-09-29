28 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 29, 2023
type here...

World Cup 2023: Indian Team Lands In Guwahati For Warm Up Matches

AssamSports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 28: The Indian Cricket team arrived in Guwahati city on Thursday for the warm-up matches ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023.

- Advertisement -

The cricket team arrived at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati at around 5 pm on Thursday.

In the mean time, the England team will show up in the city for the warm-up matches beginning from September 29 to October 3.

It may be mentioned here that on Wednesday, the Sri Lankan and Bangladesh groups showed up in the city for the warm-up matches and have been staying at the Vivanta Hotel in Khanapara.

Remarkably, Guwahati will have four warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup.

- Advertisement -

Guwahati’s Barsapara stadium was selected by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for facilitating a World Cup 2023 match when the ICC reported the schedule for the competition to be kept in India down in the long stretch of June.

As indicated by ICC’s schedule, Guwahati’s Barsapara stadium will see four warm-up matches beginning from September 29 and happening till October 3.

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka on Friday in the main warm-up match, followed by India facing England in the second warm-up match on September 30.

 

- Advertisement -

 

7 Best Assam Historical Sites to Visit
7 Best Assam Historical Sites to Visit
7 Best Arunachal Pradesh Peaks for Trekkers
7 Best Arunachal Pradesh Peaks for Trekkers
7 Best Assam National Parks for Nature Lovers
7 Best Assam National Parks for Nature Lovers
8 Vegetables to Improve Your Eye Health
8 Vegetables to Improve Your Eye Health
10 Most Iconic Lovers in History
10 Most Iconic Lovers in History
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Militants seen moving around openly and instigating mobs in Imphal

The Hills Times - 0
7 Best Assam Historical Sites to Visit 7 Best Arunachal Pradesh Peaks for Trekkers 7 Best Assam National Parks for Nature Lovers 8 Vegetables to Improve Your Eye Health 10 Most Iconic Lovers in History