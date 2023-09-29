World Cup 2023: Indian Team Lands In Guwahati For Warm Up Matches

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 28: The Indian Cricket team arrived in Guwahati city on Thursday for the warm-up matches ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023.

The cricket team arrived at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati at around 5 pm on Thursday.

In the mean time, the England team will show up in the city for the warm-up matches beginning from September 29 to October 3.

It may be mentioned here that on Wednesday, the Sri Lankan and Bangladesh groups showed up in the city for the warm-up matches and have been staying at the Vivanta Hotel in Khanapara.

Remarkably, Guwahati will have four warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup.

Guwahati’s Barsapara stadium was selected by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for facilitating a World Cup 2023 match when the ICC reported the schedule for the competition to be kept in India down in the long stretch of June.

As indicated by ICC’s schedule, Guwahati’s Barsapara stadium will see four warm-up matches beginning from September 29 and happening till October 3.

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka on Friday in the main warm-up match, followed by India facing England in the second warm-up match on September 30.

