World Cup 2023: Indian team lands in Guwahati for warm up matches

HT Digital

Guwahati, Sept 28: The Indian Cricket team arrived in Guwahati city on Thursday for the warm-up matches in front of the ICC World Cup 2023.

The cricket crew arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati at around 5 pm today.

In the mean time, the England team will show up in the city for the warm-up matches beginning from September 29 to October 3.

It may be mentioned here that yesterday, the Sri Lankan and Bangladesh groups showed up in the city for the warm-up matches and are as of now putting up at the Vivanta Hotel in Khanapara.

Remarkably, Guwahati will have four warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup.

Guwahati’s Barsapara stadium was selected by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from facilitating a World Cup 2023 match when the ICC reported the schedule for the competition to be kept in India down in the long stretch of June.

As indicated by ICC’s schedule, Guwahati’s Barsapara Arena will see four warm-up matches beginning from September 29 and happening till October 3.

On September 29, Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the main warm-up match, followed by India facilitating England in the second warm-up match on September 30.